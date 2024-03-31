Sydney Sweeney addresses work rumours with Johnny Depp

Sydney Sweeney addresses rumours of working with Johnny Depp

There have been rumours that Sydney Sweeney and Johnny Depp might be collaborating on a new spooky thriller called Day Drinker.



The news was first reported by film critic Jeff Sneider in his newsletter. Sydney Sweeney responded vaguely to the rumours.

It has been reported that the movie will be directed by Marc Webb, who is known for successful films such as The Amazing Spiderman and 500 Days of Summer.

Sweeney is a 26-year-old actress-producer who is speculated to star in the movie alongside Johnny Depp.

Rumour has it that the film will delve into the genres of love, friendship, and retribution, with a particular emphasis on the bond between a mysterious stranger (Depp) and a barman (Sweeney) who is mourning the loss of her spouse.

Taking to her X, Sydney cryptically penned, “Woke up to rumours. Anyway, go and see @Immaculate Movie in theatres this weekend!”

The Anyone But You actor did not say whether or not the rumours are accurate.

Sydney recently made fun of her Euphoria followers by claiming that season 3 will air on HBO "relatively sooner."

“It’s going to be very, very wild,” she said in an interview with Who What Wear.