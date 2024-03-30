Kate Middleton hid her royal status for big reason

Princess Kate is now on a recovery pathway has started a course of preventive chemotherapy

At the young age of 42, Kate Middleton has received a cancer diagnosis.

As the Princess of Wales navigates this health crisis, it's touching to remember a heartwarming gesture that captured everyone's attention, particularly young cancer patients.

In 2018, during a visit to her hairdresser, Joey Wheeler, Kate Middleton decided to donate seven inches of her hair. This selfless act aimed to provide a wig for a young cancer patient who had lost their hair due to chemotherapy.

To maintain anonymity and shift the focus onto the charity, The Little Princess Trust, Kate made the donation under a pseudonym, ensuring her royal status did not overshadow the charitable cause.

A royal insider recounted the moment to Mirror, saying, “Four months ago, Joey persuaded her it was time to take off some of her hair; he said it was just getting too long.” As the haircut proceeded, Kate was struck by the idea of donating her hair rather than discarding it.

“While Joey was snipping away, the idea came to her of doing some good with it rather than throwing it away. She mentioned it to Joey, who thought it was a brilliant idea,” the source told the outlet.

The source elaborated on the anonymity of the donation: “It was sent using someone else’s name so that the trust didn’t know it was from a royal source — they just thought it was from a female donor in the Kensington area.”

“It’s lovely to think somewhere, a little girl is happily wearing a wig made from a real princess’s hair. It’s a very heartwarming thing for Kate to have done, and very thoughtful to use hair that would have otherwise just been thrown away.”

The Princess of Wales’ involvement with cancer charities is well-documented, and she has met numerous patients through her work. In 2021, she encountered 8-year-old Mila Sneddon, a participant in the Hold Still photography project.

Following the announcement of Kate’s own health challenges, Mila sent an message via the Sunday Mail: “You will be brave because I was, and you will fight it like I did.”

Currently Princess Kate is now on a recovery pathway has started a course of preventive chemotherapy.

The Prince and the Princess of Wales will not be attending Sunday’s annual Easter Service in Windsor with King Charles and the Queen.