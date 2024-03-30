Prince Harry held responsible for royal family fallout by Americans

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are regarded in a negative light among Americans in spite of his desperate desire to fit in the country.



Speaking to the Daily Express, American musician Huey Morgan let in on the locals’ perspective of the Sussexes, who moved to Montecito, California after stepping down from their royal positions in 2020.

He said, “They gave up their royal titles right, so he's just a dude living in America like 340 million other people.”

"I don't think people in America really look at them as royalty, I think they look at Charles, William and his wife as royalty, and he [Harry] is like the dude that skipped, you know.

"He's not a royal, but they're in that whole Hollywood clique, where people kind of look at them and roll their eyes. I mean everyone does to the Hollywood people, but the whole idea of royalty in America is a novelty,” the Fun Lovin’ Criminals alum continued.

"After the Queen died and all this kind of nonsense happened with everybody, in America anyway, the perception is like man that Prince Harry did all the royal family wrong.

"He came over with his American girlfriend and talked s*** from the other side of the world,” he shared.

"That's one perspective and the other is he lost his mum, he's p***** off and he can't get over it, so that's the kind of dynamic in America,” added Morgan.