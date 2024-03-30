King Charles cancer more serious than Kate Middleton's type?

Royal watchers have begun to witness decline in King Charles's health

King Charles and Princess Kate have not revealed the type of their cancer diagnosis, but some experts believe that the monarch's health condition is deteriorating day by day.

Royal watchers have begun to witness decline in King Charles's health even though the 75-year-old monarch is set to attend Easter Sunday for a service at Windsor.

The royal insider expressed his concerns about King Charles's cancer, fearing it 'could be more serious than first thought'.

Sharing his thoughts on King Charles III's cancer, former royal butler Grant Harrold said "something doesn't seem quite right" with the monarch.



"I'm not going to lie, I am beginning to wonder if it is more serious than we first thought, claimed Harrold in a conversation with GB News.



He added: "But I've just got a feeling that something's not quite right. And time will tell, and I hope I'm wrong, but something just doesn't seem quite right."



“King Charles is much sicker than the palace lets on and simply isn’t up to the job of running his fractious family," a separate source has told In Touch Weekly



"His cancer is eating him alive. He’s very frail. The situation is desperate."

The monarch, who has cut back on public-facing duties after being diagnosed with "a form of cancer", make some appearances during his treatment.



On the other hand, the Princess of Wales has totally been out action since she announced her cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Royal commentator Lady Colin Campbell has highlighted the "key positive point" for future Queen Kate Middleton who has begun "preventative" treatment.

Lady Colin, on GB News, said Kate Middleton was "very lucky" to have caught her cancer so early on, and she and her husband are "coping as positively and as well as they can".



Nana Akua, host of the show, also shared her thoughts on Kate's health update, saying: "It was such sad and terrible news".

Lady C explained: "When you have surgery, cancer is usually very visible. So the mere fact that it wasn't visibly obvious during the surgery, and that it only became apparent during the histology tests, shows that indeed it was very, very early and very, very optimistic.



"And she's really very lucky that she had the underlying condition which caused her to have surgery. Otherwise they never have known."

When questioned on how the future looks for Prince William during this "tough time" for his family with both his wife and dad's cancer treatments, the commentator said the announcement was "not great news, but it's much better than it could have been".