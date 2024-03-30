Daphne Joy alleges 50 Cent 'Kicked Her' in prior domestic violence incident

Daphne Joy accuses 50 Cent of domestic violence 11 years before rape allegations.

Daphne Joy has resurfaced allegations of domestic violence against her former partner, rapper 50 Cent who allegedly ransacked her bedroom and physically assaulted her.

The incident occurred at her condominium in Toluca Lake, California on June 23, 2013, reignited amidst Joy's recent claims against Jackson, including accusations of rape, physical abuse, and neglecting their 11-year-old son, Sire.

Cent denies these allegations, as well as those from the 2013 incident.

Initially refuting the accusations in 2013, he negotiated a plea deal with prosecutors, resulting in the dismissal of the domestic violence charge after pleading no contest to vandalism.

In response to Joy's latest allegations, a statement released on behalf of him by his representative asserts his commitment to taking all necessary legal measures to protect his son.

Prosecutors have alleged that during the incident she locked herself in her bedroom, whereupon the rapper forcibly kicked open the door, inflicting physical harm upon her.

The prosecutors further assert that 50 Cent is accused of causing property damage amounting to $7,100 and absconding from the scene prior to the arrival of authorities.

Police investigations reportedly revealed extensive damage to chandeliers, furniture, and personal belongings throughout the residence, including a ransacked bedroom closet and broken electronic appliances.