Lady Gaga reveals ‘new music’ on ‘special’ 38th birthday

Lady Gaga reveals new music on Instagram

Lady Gaga expressed a lot of things in a recent birthday post on social media while hinting at “new music” that she is currently working on.



“Today has been so special—I can’t remember a time I was so happy on my bday,” the hitmaker wrote in a long message captioned on Instagram with a makeup-free selfie.

“I am in love with my best friend,” she wrote about her boyfriend Michael Polansky, and added “my family and friends are loving and kind and healthy.”

“I feel like my heart is bursting with gratitude for my own health and MUSIC,” she gushed.

“I am writing some of my best music in as long as I can remember,” the artist revealed. “Thank you thank you thank you for loving me the way you do and for having such a real love for my songs.”

“I’ve been writing pop songs since I was a little girl I can’t believe I still get to do what I love,” Gaga concluded. “This year will be an important and meaningful year for us I know. Music changes people lives I'm so honored I get to be a part of that in this life.”

The vocalist and guitarist will soon be making further appearances in Las Vegas as part of her Jazz & Piano residency.