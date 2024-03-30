Prince Harry fears plots against him from Royal Family amid UK visit

The Duke of Sussex launched a scathing critique against his estranged family in his explosive memoir Spare

Prince Harry lives in a constant state of apprehension, fearing betrayal from The Firm amid his UK visit.

King Charles has been diagnosed with the cancer last month and Harry is expected to visit him for a short and formal meeting.

In his explosive memoir "Spare," released in January last year, the Duke of Sussex launched a scathing critique against his estranged family.

He asserted that Camilla Parker Bowles, his father's second wife, orchestrated the dissemination of information to the press in a bid to elevate her status within the Royal Family.

Harry claimed Charles and Camilla, along with their “spin doctor”, leaked stories about the prince’s visit to a drug rehab centre in 2002 and threw Harry “right under the bus”.

His allegations against his estranged family have reportedly led to the father-of-two being on edge over his relationship with the Royal Family, and according to royal author Tom Quinn, Harry is “paranoid” the monarchy will launch a counter-attack.

“Because Harry is so far away now from the day-to-day lives of the rest of the Royal family, he’s permanently in the state of paranoia about ‘The Firm’ betraying him or doing things without letting him know or planning things that will make him look bad,” Tom told The Mirror.

"Harry continued with his barrage of allegations against his family in interviews to promote his memoir, he accused the Royal Family of having a relationship with the British press that involved “briefings, leakings, and plantings”.

In an interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby, the prince accused his estranged family of getting “into bed with the devil”, and claimed Camilla allegedly leaked one of her conversations with William to the press.

Harry alleged his brother was “seething” over rumours Charles, Camilla and her spin doctor were leaking stories about his private life, and wrote: “Pa and Camilla’s people had planted a story or stories about him, and Kate, and the kids, and he wasn’t going to take it any more. Give Pa and Camilla an inch, he said, they take a mile.”