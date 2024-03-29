Selena Gomez celebrates Benny Blanco’s new career move: ‘Proud of you’

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez have bonded over their love of cooking



Selena Gomez is her boyfriend Benny Blanco’s biggest cheerleader.

As Blanco, 35, gears up to release his new cookbook, Open Wide: A Cookbook for Friends, his 30-year-old popstar girlfriend couldn’t be prouder.

Blanco, a record producer by profession and chef by hobby, posted a hilarious teaser video of the cookbook to his Instagram.

“Proud of you my love,” Gomez wrote in the comments section, which Blanco acknowledged with a “like.”



The Love On songstress also re-shared the reel to her Instagram Stories.

The video starts off with a clip of an injured person being transported on a stretcher when they accidentally roll out and fall to the ground. Pulling off a hilarious transition, Blanco rolls into view in the next frame, holding up his cookbook as he remains on the floor.

“It’s the pause at the end tho,” Gomez wrote next to the clip, adding a crying-laughing emoji.



Blanco and Gomez have been dating since 2023.

Earlier this month, Blanco appeared on a TalkShopLive episode where he revealed that they have bonded over their love of cooking.

“We always cook together, she’s such a good cook. Like it’s not just for her show (Selena + Chef), she’s an incredible cook. We have so much fun cooking together. All we do is eat,” he gushed.