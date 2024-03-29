Super Junior's Ryeowook announces marriage to TAHITI member Ari

Ryeowook announces marriage to Ari in latest IG post

Super Junior’s Ryeowook recently took to Instagram to announce his marriage to former TAHITI member Ari in a heartfelt letter.

The Super Junior member broke the big news on Friday, March 29 through a handwritten letter that read: “I have some news that I wanted to share directly with our ELF, my most precious friends, who always send me love and support with all their hearts. This is a letter written with the hope that my sincerity is conveyed to all of you.

:As you are aware, there is someone I am seeing. Over the time we spent together, I naturally developed a desire to become family with her.

"This is not a sudden decision but one I’ve been deliberating for a long time, and after long discussion with the members and agency staff, I decided to have my wedding this spring in late May.

"I am always grateful to the ELF who has supported Kim Ryeowook although I have been imperfect and clumsy until now.

"On the other hand, I also feel apologetic to those of you who may have been surprised by this news.

"I will continue to work hard as Super Junior’s Ryeowook and as singer Ryeowook for all of you who support me performing with the members and want to listen to my singing nevertheless.”

In addition, the singer also expressed gratitude for his SM staff and members who have “steadfastly stood” by his side through “thick and thin.”

Meanwhile, referring to ELF’s existence as a “blue starlight,” Ryeowook advised his fans to “dress warmly” and take care since the singer mentioned “the weather is still quite cold.”

For the unversed, the artist first confirmed his relationship with the TAHITI member back in 2020.