King Charles anticipates emotional Easter Sunday due to ‘painful’ past

King Charles has a heartbreaking memory associated with Easter Sunday as it will mark third death anniversary of his beloved father Prince Philip.



Royal expert Phil Dampier spoke about the heartbreaks of the 75-year-old monarch ahead of the upcoming holiday later this week.

The King will attend the Easter Sunday church service alongside wife Queen Camilla at St George’s Chapel in a restricted manner due to his cancer.

“It’s great news that the King is well enough to accompany the Queen and other members of the Royal Family to the service at Windsor on Easter Sunday," Dampier told Fabulous.

“But it will be a poignant day and holiday period for him as he reflects on Easters past.”

“His beloved father Prince Philip died three years ago on Easter Sunday aged 99, just two months short of his 100th birthday,” the royal expert claimed.

“Charles had planned a birthday party for him but he told him, 'I’d still have to be here wouldn’t I?' Charles replied, 'I knew you’d say that,’” revealed the royal expert.

“For long periods of his life the pair were not close but in later years the bond between them was very strong and the King grew to love and respect his father much more,” he added.

The late Duke of Edinburgh passed away on April 9 at the age of 99. His cause of death was classed as old age.