Gwyneth Paltrow is 'excited' for ex Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson's wedding

Gwyneth Paltrow wants to plan her ex-husband Chris Martin's wedding with Dakota Johnson, a report claimed.

As reported by Life & Style, an insider shared, "Gwyneth seems more excited about Dakota and Chris’ wedding than they are."

The source claimed that after watching Paltrow's excitement, the now-engaged couple is "calling her their very own bridezilla.”

On the other hand, the Coldplay frontman and the Persuasion actress "haven’t even set a wedding date yet."

However, the Iron Man actress is "obsessed" with the future wedding of her former partner.

The source shared, "It’s difficult because Dakota really likes Gwyneth. But her obsession with them getting married is too much."

"She’s coming up with all kinds of ideas for the ceremony: color themes, locations, even the guest list!," an insider added.



For the unversed, Martin and Johnson began dating in 2017. As per Page Six, the lovebirds are understood to have been engaged for six years and are now ready to tie the knot.

Paltrow and Martin parted ways in 2014 after being together for 13 years. The ex-couple share two children: Apple, 19, and Moses, 17.