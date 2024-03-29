Tish Cyrus reflects on ‘incompatibility’ with husband Dominic Purcell

Tish Cyrus tied the knot with Dominic Purcell in 2023 and her other daughters Brandi and Miley Cyrus attended

Tish Cyrus looked into her astrological compatibility with husband Dominic Purcell, and she admitted her fear they weren’t compatible when they first met.

On this week’s episode of her Sorry We’re Stoned podcast with her daughter Brandi, the mother of five – including pop stars Noah and Miley Cyrus – invited guest Jill Wintersteen, an astrologer who goes by Spirit Daughter on Instagram.

Inquiring into her astrological compatibility with Dominic – whom she married in August last year – Tish admitted that she was a little skeptical at first.

“I was so scared when I first met Dom, my husband,” she reflected.

Tish elaborated, “I am a Taurus and he is an Aquarius, and every single thing I read said, ‘Don’t even do it. It is the absolute worst pairing.’”

She posited that while she is “so easily offended” and can’t help take things so personally,” Dominic “is just very blunt – like, there is no warm and fuzzy.”

“And that could be a problem,” she acknowledged.

However, the couple manage to navigate their differing personalities.

“I just feel like now instead of me getting so offended, because I respect and love him, that we have conversations. And instead [of] getting so upset and heated about it, and m not taking it personally, just letting him have an opinion,” she said.