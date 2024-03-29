Post Malone, Miley Cyrus lend vocals to Beyoncé's album Cowboy Carter

Beyoncé collaborates with Post Malone and Miley Cyrus on two tracks for Cowboy Carter

Beyoncé’s latest release Cowboy Carter features performances from country’s living legends, including Post Malone and Miley Cyrus among others.

In the album, Post Malone lent his vocals for the track Levii’s Jeans while Miley Cyrus was exclusively featured on the song II Most Wanted.

Appearing in an interlude, other features include; Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, and Linda Martell.

While teasing her participation in the album, Parton confirmed that Beyoncé’s album featured a cover of the American country music artist’s track Jolene.

The Renaissance singer’s rendition of the 1973 classic kicks in shortly after Parton’s interlude, passing of as an homage on record.



Cowboy Carter includes another honorable mention of the Beatles’ White Album hit single Blackbird, which addresses the “racial strife” in the 1960s'.

In addition, Beyoncé has embraced other guests in her long-awaited Act II of 2022’s Renaissance, including Willie Jones on Just For Fun and hip-hop, Americana singer Shaboozey on tracks Spaghetti and Sweet Honey Buckin’.

The 42-year-old singer dropped her singles Texas Hold ‘Em and 16 Carriages from the said album during the Super Bowl.

For the unversed, Cowboy Carter is Act II of Renaissance, which according to the singer, would be a three-part project.

Its first two singles boasted collaborations with Raphael Sadiq, Robert Randolph, and Rhiannon Giddens.