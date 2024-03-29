'Goodbye Earth:' Netflix reveals premiere date for postponed drama

Though the newly released teaser poster for Goodbye Earth reads, "We’re waiting for the end," fans are excited for the beginning of the new Netflix series.

As Soompi reported on March 29, the sci-fi drama that was previously postponed will premiere on the streaming platform on April 26.

Additionally, the poster's revelation offered a glimpse of the chaotic street intersection filled with people in panic in the wake of the breaking news about the asteroids.

A giant billboard on a building depicted the horrifying news that the asteroid will hit the Earth in just 200 days.

The bottom line of the poster was translated, "Collision expected to take place around the Korean peninsula 'no way to avoid it.'"

As the large mob hoped to be led to a safe zone, the poster’s text fueled their desperation, "We’re waiting for the end."

Alongside Yoo Ah, the upcoming drama will star Ahn Eun Jin, Jeon Seong Woo and Kim Yoon Hye.

It was initially scheduled to kick off in 2023 however, the date was pushed forward following main lead Yoo Ah’s apprehension.

The 27-year-old South Korean actor tested positive for cocaine, ketamine, marijuana and propofol during a police investigation for the illegal use of propofol.