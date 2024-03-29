Beyoncé's daughter Rumi Carter makes adorable debut on Cowboy Carter

Beyonce's daughter Rumi makes candid debut on Cowboy Carter after Blue Ivy

Beyoncé’s latest work Cowboy Carter featured the singer's own daughter, Rumi Carter, making an adorable debut on the highly-acclaimed album.



In the said album, the Renaissance singer’s six-year-old daughter kick-started the song Protector with a request, noting: “Mom, can I hear the lullaby please?"



Beyoncé expressed fierce love for her children in the track that followed.

With Rumi’s sweet debut on Cowboy Carter, there were speculations about her appearance on the album as the six-year-old received her solo artist page across notable streaming platforms.

However, the 42-year-old singer has featured her children in previous projects as well. Her daughter Blue Ivy appeared in Brown Skin Girl, even winning a Grammy for her contribution.

In addition, Blue Ivy has also collaborated with the singer on Beyoncé's Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce concert documentary.

Meanwhile, the follow-up to the singer's Renaissance also features Post Malone and Miley Cyrus, lending their vocals for songs Levii’s Jeans and II Most Wanted.

For the unversed, the American singer dropped Coyboy Carter on Friday, March 29 after the unanticipated release of singles Texas Hold ‘Em and 16 Carriages during the Super Bowl.