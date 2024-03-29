Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse spark baby gender rumours after LA outing

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse secretly welcomed their baby over the last month

Robert Pattinson and his longtime partner-turned-fiancée, Suki Waterhouse, have reportedly welcomed their baby in the past month, keeping the gender a mystery.

However, fans seem to believe it's a girl.



Speculation about the baby's gender kicked off after the new parents were spotted out and about in Los Angeles, as reported by the Daily Mail.

In photos captured by the outlet, the Twilight heartthrob was seen donning a purple MoMa sweatshirt layered with a black puffer while pushing a PINK stroller, prompting eagle-eyed fans to take notice.

"While the couple hasn't disclosed the gender yet, I'm not one to assign any colour to any gender, but Rob is pushing a pink pram," one fan noted on Reddit.

In response to the observation, some fans debated whether it was a beige stroller, but the majority seemed convinced by the pink hue, leading them to believe it's a girl.



Adding fuel to the speculation, apart from Pattinson's sweatshirt and the baby's stroller, the new mom was spotted in a black trenchcoat with purple sleeves peeking out.

In addition, Waterhouse's mother, Elizabeth, sported a vibrant pink jumper during the outing.

These seemingly colour-coordinated outfits give fans subtle hints about the baby's gender.

For the unversed, the 32-year-old singer-songwriter announced her pregnancy onstage at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico in November 2023.

While sizzling in a bright pink minidress, she teased the audience, "I'm extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on."

Then, to the crowd's delight, she revealed her burgeoning baby bump beneath the coat.