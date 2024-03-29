Beyoncé finally releases 'Cowboy Carter' album after Grammy-winning 'Renaissance'

Beyoncé has released Act II: Cowboy Carter, which is the follow-up to her Grammy-winning album, Renaissance.



This album, which has a 27-song tracklist, is not only Beyoncé's first country album, but it is also the second part of a potential trilogy or album series that began with Renaissance.

Beyoncé shared the full tracklist on her Instagram earlier this week, which includes a cover of Dolly Parton's classic hit Jolene, as well as a collaboration with country music icon Willie Nelson on a song called Smoke Hour.

According to reports, Post Malone is also featured on the track Levii's Jeans, while Miley Cyrus is a guest vocalist on II Most Wanted.

In addition to the previously published singles 16 Carriages and Texas Hold 'Em, some of the other track names are Amen, Bodyguard, Alligator Tears, Sweet Honey Buckin, and a rendition of Blackbird by The Beatles.

Parton also praised Beyoncé on social media last month when she made history by being the first Black woman to have a number-one song on the Billboard Hot Country chart with Texas Hold 'Em.

The country icon wrote, “I’m a big fan of Beyoncé and very excited that she’s done a country album.”

The origins of Cowboy Carter, which has been in development for more than five years, were previously disclosed by Beyoncé.

She stated on Instagram early in March that the album was the result of her not feeling "welcome" in the country genre after encountering backlash when she first attempted to break into the genre.

“It was very clear that I wasn’t,” she wrote at the time. “But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive. It feels good to see how music can unite so many people around the world, while also amplifying the voices of some of the people who have dedicated so much of their lives educating on our musical history.”