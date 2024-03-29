J-hope releases 'Hope On TheStreet Vol. 1' album

J-hope also has a collaborative song with BTS bandmate Jungkook in Hope On The Street Vol.1 album

J-hope finally released the highly anticipated special album Hope On The Street Vol. 1 on Friday, March 29.

According to Allkpop, the six-track album includes On the Street (Solo version), What If… (Dance mix) and four other collaboration songs: I Wonder… featuring Jungkook from BTS, Lock/Unlock feat. Nile Rogers and Benny Blanco, who is dating Selena Gomez.

The other two tracks are I Don’t Know created with Huh Yunjin from LE SSERAFIM and NEURON feat, Gaeko and Yoon Mi Rae.

NEURON, the title track of the long-awaited album, is named after J-hope’s old dance crew from Kwangju. The BTS sensation has also unveiled the music video for the song along with the album.

Moreover, the Dynamite global chart-topper made sure to keep fans curious before releasing his album with a handwritten note.

"Good music makes good dancing," he wrote earlier on the release day, as reported by The Korea Times.

To mark the album release, J-hope continued, "Our movement is linked to music and naturally expressed through the body."

"This is the meaning of dance, the allure of street dance, and the primary message that this album and content aim to convey," he added.

Hope On the Street Vol. 1 depicts the musical journey of the 30-year-old South Korean singer and rapper, which he shared via his documentary series Hope On The Street.