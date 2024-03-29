'The Sympathizer' unfolds multiple intriguing looks of Robert Downey Jr.

The Sympathizer, a film from HBO and A24, offers four different Robert Downey Jr. appearances along with mystery and espionage.



The 1975 Vietnam teaser, which Max released on Thursday, takes viewers to the final stages of the conflict between the north and south of the country.

The teaser, which alternates between Vietnam and the United States, features Hoa Xuande's character, a North Vietnamese espionage captain, meeting celebrities like Sandra Oh and Robert Downey Jr., 58, who has four hostile characters in the limited series.

Alan Trong, Vy Le, Duy Nguyễn, and Fred Nguyen Khan are also featured in The Sympathiser.

“Let’s get down, let’s get funky!” Downey declares while dressed in tourist garb and a sun hat.

The new HBO series is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Viet Thanh Nguyen, Captain, and centres on a mole who becomes enmeshed in the South Vietnamese army.

He and his general (Toan Le) are forced to flee to the United States at the end of the war. He struggles with his dual allegiances and keeps reporting back to the Viet Cong while he is in America.

Downey hinted about his Sympathizer role to People magazine after winning best supporting actor at the 2024 Oscars, stating, "I got other tricks up my sleeve."

“It wasn't particularly subtle, it wasn't meant to be, but I'm already proud of what I've seen,” the Oppenheimer actor said.