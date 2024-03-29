Sydney Sweeney thoughtfully pays off her mother: 'Really big thing'

Sydney Sweeney just gave her mother a kind gift as a thank you for encouraging her acting career.



The Euphoria actress recently told WhoWhatWear that her parents' belief in her ability and career is the reason behind her success. The 26-year-old actress clarified that she had "always dreamt of being able to take care of [her] parents [Lisa and Steven Sweeney]" since she was a young child.

"I recently paid off my mom's mortgage," the Immaculate producer and star revealed to WhoWhatWear, adding how taking care of her parents “was a really big thing for [her] to be able to do."

She went on to talk about how, despite the hectic pace of Hollywood—which includes extended shoots and continuous press cycles—her family gives her a sense of stability and peaceful moments.

"I try to incorporate them into my life as much as possible, whether it's talking with my cousins every other day or going home," revealed the Emmy nominee.

She continued by saying that she would like to spend as much time as possible with her family in Spokane, Washington.

"It was hard because L.A. is very different from Spokane," continued Sweeney. "The cost of a big city versus a small city is vastly different and challenging as well."

Sweeney's parents, Lisa and Steven, still reside separately outside of California. Lisa remains in Spokane, while Steven moved to a remote ranch in Mexico.