Rihanna gets candid about the possibility of a third child

Rihanna on having a third child?

Rihanna has recently addressed the possibility of a third child three months after giving birth to her son, Riot.



Speaking to E! News, the Umbrella hit-maker responded to a question about what one thing she could not do so far.

To which Rihanna jokingly said, “So far, have daughters!”

The Disturbia crooner revealed, “I'm batting at 75 percent for a boy next time. So, we'll just keep our fingers crossed.”

Rihanna, who shares two sons with her partner A$AP Rocky, reflected on becoming a mother for the first time.

“I always thought it would be marriage first, then a baby, but who says it has to be that way. I'm certainly not gonna let that get in the way of me being a mom,” she told Vogue.

The music icon pointed out, “Motherhood is everything. You really don't remember life before, that's the craziest thing ever.”

While discussing about her children’s future, Rihanna spilled to E! News, “My kids gonna have to get a job someday, right? But it's up to them if they want to be involved. My kids might be like, 'That's a you thing, Mom, like, keep me—I don't even want to be on camera’.”

However, the songstress disclosed that her oldest son RZA has shown interest, adding, “He loves his reflection, but the minute he sees me with my phone, he's like, I'm not entertaining you. Nope, nope.”