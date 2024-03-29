Jennifer Aniston makes rare appearance outside plastic surgery office: Photos

Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock spotted leaving plastic surgeon's office: Deets inside

Jennifer Aniston has recently made a rare appearance with fellow star Sandra Bullock outside Connecticut plastic surgery office earlier this week.



In the photos shared via Daily Mail, the Friends alum and Speed actress could be seen leaving The Retreat At Split Rock, which is located in Greenwich, Connecticut.

“It is a private fully accredited surgical facility,” according to the official website.

Jennifer could be seen donning a black sweater with a black scarf paired it with blue denim jeans and a floppy black hat to hide her face as she left the office.

Sandra, on the other hand, had on a puffy black jacket over a white T-shirt as she added baggy black slacks and white sneakers as well as oversized black shades.

Sandra and Jennifer both were seen exiting Dr Neil A Gordon's office, who oversees the facial plastic and reconstructive surgery. His specialty is “facial rejuvenation and rhinoplasty,” per website.

Earlier in an interview with Yahoo Beauty, the Murder Mystery star addressed her appearance change, saying, “People think that I do a lot of (Botox) injections, but I don't. I'm not saying that I haven't tried it but I see how it's a slippery slope.”

“All that cosmetic stuff looks ridiculous on me,” she continued.

Jennifer added, “And like we were saying before, they just start to lose perspective, it's their new normal, so it's a hard one to come back from.”