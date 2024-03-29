Arnold Schwarzenegger shares first picture after pacemaker announcement

Arnold Schwarzenegger shares first picture after pacemaker surgery

Arnold Schwarzenegger looks “bomb” good in a picture he shared on social media after getting a pacemaker installed.



The star posted a picture of himself with an open shirt, with a “DANGER: HIGH VOLTAGE” bomb time humorously attached to his chest.

“Thank you!” wrote the True Liars actor.

“I’ve gotten so many kind messages from all over the world, but a lot of people have asked if my pacemaker will cause any problems with FUBAR Season 2. Absolutely not. I will be ready to film in April, and you can only see it if you’re really looking for it,” he joked.

According to IMDb, “The story of Fubar season 2 will delve deeper into the complicated web of interpersonal drama established in Season The focus will be on resolving love triangles and exploring the profound impact of being secret agents on Luke and Emma's relationships.”

The post comes three days after the Terminator star revealed getting a pacemaker installed last Monday on his podcast, also revealing about having three open heart surgeries.

He joked about getting a “machine part,” just like in his Terminator movie, and announced a break from the gym.

“Last Monday, I had surgery to become a little bit more of a machine: I got a pacemaker,” he said on his podcast Arnold's Pump Club.