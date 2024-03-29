50 Cent trashes ex Daphne Joy’s rape accusations

50 Cent reacts to abuse claims made by ex Daphne Joy

50 Cent has debunked any claims his ex Daphne Joy made of rape, physical abuse, and of being an absent father to their 11-year-old son Sire.



Joy accused Cent, taking to Instagram with a statement on Thursday, but Daily Mail reports the rapper has denied any such allegations.

“Curtis James Jackson,” she began, addressing 50 Cent by his real name. “Everything is a joke to you until our safety is compromised, which is happening now. You are wreaking real havoc, frenzy, and chaos onto people's lives. How would u feel if Sire was the one in handcuffs? For nothing.”

“We moved to New York to give you the opportunity to be a father to your son and you saw him 10 times out of the 2 years that we lived 1 mile away from you. I am tired of upholding and protecting an image to our son that you have never even earned,” she added.

“Let's put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me. You are no longer my oppressor and my God will handle you from this point on. You have permanently damaged the last hope I had for you as a father to preserve our family with these last and final false claims made against me. You have broken our hearts for the last and final time,” Joy concluded.T

he allegations were made a few days after 50 Cent took a jab at Sean 'Diddy' Combs after a raid was conducted on his two residences.

It is believed that the reason why 50 Cent mockd Diddy was because Joy was mentioned as a “sex worker” in the shocking lawsuit filed against the disgraced rapper by an ex-employee.

Joy called the claim false, labelling it as “character assasination.”

However, a representative for 50 Cent has refuted the claims in a statement to Daily Mail.

“The disturbing allegations in the sworn pleadings recently filed in a court case related to Daphne Joy the mother of my twelve year old child, has required me to take all necessary legal actions to protect my son Sire,” they said.

Adding, “The most recent false and baseless accusations by Daphne Joy are clearly in response to my decision to seek sole custody of my son. My son Sire is my main priority and keeping him in a safe environment is my only focus at this time.”