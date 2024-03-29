Olivia Colman feels ‘awful’ about not returning to ‘Heartstopper’

Olivia Colman not returning Netflix‘s Heartstopper

Olivia Colman is not returning to Season 3 of Netflix‘s Heartstopper, and she is not much happy about that.



Colman announced during a sit-down with Forbes Thursday for a third season of the series, due to a scheduling conflict.

“I couldn’t do number three. I couldn’t fit it in. I feel awful about that,” Colman said. “I feel like I was part of one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever been part of.”

Colman’s leave comes just a week after the streaming giant announced the premiere month for the new season of the queer series.

The Oscar-winning actress portrayed Sarah Nelson, the mother of Nick Nelson (Kit Connor); she quickly claimed popularity.

Colman, however, hinted at a return after season 3, in a subsequent season or a spinoff.

“I’ll have a word,” she stated. “As long as it’s booked in advance, maybe I’ll be able to do it, yeah!”

The executive producer on Heartstopper, Patrick Walters, confirmed Colman’s exit on X (formerly known as Twitter) saying “we really tried, but it wasn’t meant to be this season. What initially turned out to be disappointing news ended up leaving space for something different, but equally special- the feels will still be there, [don’t worry].”