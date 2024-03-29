Taylor Swift’s ‘Tortured Poets Department’: Spotify intensifies suspense with new countdown

Taylor Swift fans get countdown by Spotify

Taylor Swift fans can’t seem to wait for the singer's ‘Tortured Poets Department album, and Spotify added a spark to the wait.



The streaming mogul put a countdown on Taylor Swift’s artist page on Thursday, March 28, to help fans count exactly how much time is left until her 11th studio album drops.

To get to the release countdown, fans accessing Swift's page on a desktop computer only need to scroll down to the bottom of her Popular header.

The album's prerelease page can be accessed by clicking the link. There, the cover art and track listing are presented, along with a countdown that shows how long it will take for the album to become accessible in terms of days, hours, minutes, and seconds.

There is also a button to save the album in advance.

There are a total of 16 songs present on the track list, on which seven are labelled explicit. There are two albums as well that feature other artists.

The album’s opening track, Fortnight, is with Post Malone, with track 8, Florida!!!, featuring Florence + the Machine.