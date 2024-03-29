Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus team up for electrifying duet on 'Cowboy Carter'

Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton have joined forces with Beyoncé for her upcoming album, Country Carter.



According to Entertainment Weekly, Cyrus, has contributed her vocals to a duet with Beyoncé, on the track II Most Wanted.

This collaboration is part of a star-studded lineup for the album, slated for release on March 29.



The album features renowned country icons Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson who are not only lending their voices but also serving as DJs on the abstract KNTRY radio station interludes.

They are set to introduce several tracks on Country Carter.

Adding to the lineup is the inclusion of Post Malone who will also be featured on the album, notably contributing his voice to the track Levii's Jeans.

The upcoming album and the Rodeo Chitlin' Circuit, features a remarkable array of collaborations, including with trailblazing Black country artists.

Linda Martell, the first Black female solo artist to grace the Grand Ole Opry stage, is among those collaborating with the songstress.

Additionally, Beyoncé has teamed up with Willie Jones, Rhiannon Giddens, and Tanner Adell, further enriching the album's diverse musical landscape.

In an interview with Knox News, Parton praised Beyoncé's talent, expressing her admiration for the singer and her anticipation for the album's debut.