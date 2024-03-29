Ice Spice conquers spicy challenge without shedding tear

Ice Spice's memorable encounter with Nicki Minaj pales in comparison to her fiery experience on Hot Ones.
During her recent appearance on the First We Feast series, the Grammy Award nominee found herself tapping out as she discussed her upcoming debut studio album Y2K and her collaboration with Nicki Minaj on the song Princess Diana.
Teasing host Sean Evans about handling the spicy challenge better than him, Ice soon found herself overwhelmed after trying Da' Bomb Beyond Insanity, a hot sauce with a Scoville level of 135,600, which Evans described as 'one of the hottest hot sauces on the planet.'
"That's so f***ed up, I'm not gonna lie to you," she exclaimed. "I'm panicking, y'all. Am I red? It's like a mental thing?"
However, she decided to opt out after a sniff, acknowledging the extreme heat level.
Reflecting on her music career, she reminisced about the excitement of collaborating with Nicki Minaj on the remix of her 2023 single.
She described the filming experience as exhilarating, particularly highlighting the joyous atmosphere during the bedroom scene.
Princess Diana was initially released on her EP Like..? in January 2023, followed by the music video's debut in April of the same year.
