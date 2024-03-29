Megan Thee Stallion on ‘options’ for black women in music

Megan Thee Stallion on 'options' for females in the industry

Megan Thee Stallion got candid about her journey to success and “options” she got presented with.



“As a businesswoman, I’ve learned you don’t have to take no for an answer,” the 29-year-old rapper shared in her April 2024 ADWEEK cover story, as per Us Weekly.

“Sometimes in this industry … especially being a woman … especially being a Black woman … people don’t even present you with all of your options. They don’t even tell you everything that you could get.”

“It feels so great. It feels so empowering,” she said of the deal.

“I hope that a lot of artists see [that] it doesn’t matter how many nos, how many obstacles, how many terrible experiences that you may have in this [business] – you shouldn’t give up. Because there is a light on the other side.”

She continued: “It doesn’t matter how you get there, as long as you take the journey, and you don’t quit. Because if I would’ve quit, I would’ve never made it here.”

“All I want to do is show y’all how cute I look, how good I rap and just promote the things that I’m trying to promote, and I’m outta here,” she shared of her motive to work in the industry.

“I talk to [my fanbase] thee hotties sometimes, but I really had to learn to not pay attention to the negativity, because [I realized] these people don’t know me.”