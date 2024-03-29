Kate Middleton teaches 'important' lesson to Royal Family

Princess of Wales released a video message on Friday, March 22 announcing that she had been diagnosed with cancer

The Royal Family has gleaned a crucial insight into the realities of the modern digital era from Kate's public cancer disclosure.

Despite being diagnosed with cancer at the relatively young age of 42, the Princess of Wales has garnered significant praise for her courage in publicly announcing her treatment—a deviation from traditional practices within the royal family.

A source has said that the Royal Family’s mantra to “never complain, never explain” doesn’t work in the digital age.

Leading up to the Princess of Wales’s cancer announcement the internet exploded with speculation surrounding Kate’s whereabouts.

Internet users began making up conspiracy theories about the princess’s health and where she was.

The Royal Family learned that if there is an information vacuum, then others will rush in to fill it which could lead to "messy" results.

Ellie Hall, a royal correspondent, said: “The Royal Family's mantra is never complain, never explain.

“That really doesn't work in a digital age. It doesn't take much to get the crazy things going.”

On January 17, Kensington Palace announced that Kate had undergone a planned abdominal surgery and would not be attending any public events until after Easter.

Theorising about Kate’s absence intensified after Prince William missed his godfather’s memorial service due to a “personal matter.”

The conspiracies grew even worse after the princess released a Mother’s Day photo of herself and her children which was later found to be edited.

The rumours continued to circulate until the Princess of Wales released a video message on Friday, March 22 announcing that she had been diagnosed with cancer.