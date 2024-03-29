Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas to be Knighted and Damed

Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas earn Knighthood and Damehood following Oppenheimer's awards.

Christopher Nolan and his wife, producer Emma Thomas, are set to receive knighthood and damehood honors for their contributions to the film industry.

Their recognition follows the success of their biopic Oppenheimer, which dominated the 2024 awards season.

Nolan, a London native, recently earned his first Oscar for directing the film, which portrays the life of J.

Robert Oppenheimer, known as the 'father of the atomic bomb,' with Irish actor Cillian Murphy in the lead role.

Despite being previously nominated six times for Academy Awards, Nolan had not secured a directing Oscar until this year's ceremony.

Nolan and Thomas have been long-time collaborators, working together on notable projects such as The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, Interstellar, Dunkirk, and Tenet.

His British-American background led him to study English at University College London (UCL), where he was drawn to the school's filmmaking resources.

The couple jointly established and oversee Syncopy, a production company responsible for numerous blockbuster hits.

Christopher's receipt of the British Film Institute (BFI) Fellowship, recognizing him as 'one of the world’s most innovative and influential film directors,' prompted him to acknowledge his wife's pivotal role.