Henry Cavill makes strong confession about Taylor Swift

Henry Cavill discusses about his new movie and Taylor Swift' album same release date

Henry Cavill has recently spoken highly of Taylor Swift but clarifies he’s not a “swiftie”.



Speaking to E! News, Cavill, who is currently promoting his upcoming movie, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, expressed his admiration for the singer.



When asked about his movie and Swift’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department are going to release on same date (April 19), to which Cavill replied, “I have been tied in with Taylor because this movie is the second time because of Argyle.”

“There was everyone thought that the book was written by Taylor. And so now this, there was a rumour for a long time,” said the Man of Steel actor.

The reporter mentioned, “Have you ever debunk it?”



So, Cavill said, “Matthew Vaughn (movie director) did and Taylor did.”

Responding to a question about being a swiftie, Cavill stated, “I was never not a Swiftie, but she’s simply magnificent.”

However, Cavill mentioned that director Guy Ritchie is a “massive Swiftie”.

“He was super excited about that date,” remarked the actor.

Elsewhere in the interview, Cavill addressed James Bond rumour, saying, “I think that’s’ enormously flattering and if I were to speak directly to the fans, thank you very much.”

“But it’s all a matter of who’s the right guy for the role at the time,” he added.