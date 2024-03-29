Millicent Simmonds, ‘A Quiet Place’ star on Hollywood with deaf people

Millicent Simmonds talks about seeing a “major shift” in the industry.
The Quiet Place star, who is deaf, appreciated Hollywood to Variety for becoming more “accessible” in the past years, while at the 44th annual Muse Awards by New York Women in Film & Television, Wednesday, NYC.
“I’ve already seen such a major shift in the industry. In the past few years, you see more things that are accessible, the actress, who was an honoree among more than 700 guests that gathered at Cipriani 42nd Street.
“You see more captions. You see more inclusion in the industry. People seem to be more open-minded. I’m seeing that there is more compassion. I’m so grateful for that shift,” she added.
Fran Drescher, Alex Borstein, Kyra Sedgwick, Tantoo Cardinal, Latasha Gillespie, Michèle Stephenson and Oscar-winner Raney Aronson-Rath, were also amongst the honorees along with Simmonds.
Drecher won an award, but it was received by SAG-AFTRA executive vice president, Linda Powell, as she was not able to attend the night due to her father’s recent death.
“We’re in a different era now. And sometimes the best way to create a better world is to refuse to accept anything less. Know your value. Don’t go on sale,” Powell read out from a note written by Drecher, the SAG-AFTRA president.
