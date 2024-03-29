Tom Sandoval made assistant cry over Ariana Madix feud?

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix fighting over assistant

Tom Sandoval won’t let Ariana Madix take away her assistant from her.



In a glimpse shared from next week’s episode, Sandoval’s assistant, Ann showed up for her usual shift, but applied for a role with Ariana, 38 meanwhile, as per Us Weekly.

However, Sandoval, 41, got wind of what was happening as he overheard Ann’s conversation with Ariana about joining her team.

“Ariana already got all of our friends. Now she has to take my assistant?” Sandoval said in a confessional. “She can have anybody she wants work for her.”

It was also revealed that the reality star also had a chat with Ann, which allegedly made her cry.

“I talked to Ann today. She had her suit on and she brought her resume. I was like, ‘Look, in the future, maybe,'” Ariana revealed to Katie Maloney. “But I feel like right now, he potentially could be very petty and very vindictive,” adding that Sandoval was mad over Ann’s plans.

“So then I’m getting ready to leave and she’s in the kitchen crying because Tom is coming down on her because he was upstairs eavesdropping [on our conversation],” she said.