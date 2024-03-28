Jennifer Garner reflects on parenting challenges as they grow up

Jennifer Garner opens up about parenting her and Ben Affleck's children: More inside

Jennifer Garner has recently reflected on parenting challenges especially when they are growing up into teens.



In a new interview with PEOPLE, the 13 Going On 30 actress revealed that the tough part of parenting has been allowing her three children, whom she shares with Ben Affleck, to make decisions by themselves.

“They're really solid right now,” said the 51-year-old.

Garner continued, “I'm just watching them in this new phase of life where they're figuring out who they're going to be and what they're going to study.”

“And I'm so interested in them. All the time, I'm interested in everything about them,” she remarked.

Elaborating on how it’s difficult to let children make their own decisions, the Family Switch actress stated, “I mean, my parents did too, and I'm so amazed by that. I have a really hard time not saying, 'This is what I see you as,' and 'I think you should.’”

“I really have to sit on my hands,” she added.

Interestingly, Garner and Affleck, who is now married to Jennifer Lopez, have come a long way after their split.

A source told US Weekly, “Ben is super down-to-earth, and so is John,” referring to John Miller, who is Garner's boyfriend.

“They have a mutual respect for each other and are always very friendly with one another,” mentioned an insider.

The source told the outlet, “Ben put Jen through hell when they were together, but they’ve worked past all of that.”

“There’s been a lot of healing, and they may be closer now — as friends — than they were when they were a couple,” said an insider.

The source explained, “Ben and Jen communicate rather frequently when it comes to their kids, scheduling plans, etc. They know the ones who benefit the most are the children and that’s all they care about.”

“They have a mutual respect for each other as parents and know how well all their kids get along. They want to foster and nurture those relationships and will do whatever it takes to show their support,” added an insider.