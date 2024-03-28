Rebel Wilson opens up about her emotional journey behind writing ‘Rebel Rising’

Rebel Wilson reveals her inspiration behind writing upcoming book, Rebel Rising

Rebel Wilson has recently opened up about her inspiration behind writing Rebel Rising.



Speaking to PEOPLE, the Pitch Perfect actress said, “People often out there think that there's some magic pill, or some sick special diet, or exercise regime or whatever.”

Reflecting on her emotional weight loss journey, the comedian explained, “I want my book to give people the message, if they're like me and an emotional eater, that it's not about that stuff.”

“It's literally about working at a healthier way to deal with your emotions, and there is no magic solution,” remarked the 44-year-old.

Rebel also mentioned that change in appearance also brought shift in the kind of attention she received from people around her.

“I was getting quite a lot of attention for the weight loss,” continued the Senior Year actress.

Rebel noted, I thought, ‘Gosh, people are so intrigued by this.’ Literally, I got more attention for weight loss than any movie I'd ever done.”

“I know that's superficial, but it was nice. And I went, ‘Oh, is this what hot people experience all the time?’” stated the actress and comedian.

Rebel pointed out, “Their life must be so bloody blessed.”

Elaborating on how she kept such “positive reinforcement,” the actress said, “It was interesting to know exactly what it's like to be invisible sexually and then to be visible. I've experienced both sides of the coin.”

“And then maybe me telling my story might encourage them to do the same and make healthy change in their lives,” she added.