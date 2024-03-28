Jelly Roll dances with wife as she reflects on their journey in new TikTok

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO posted a new TikTok together



Jelly Roll showed his wife Bunnie XO some love as he joined her for her new TikTok video.

In a video shared to Bunnie’s account, the country star, 39, stood next to his wife, admiring her as she posed in chic black bodycon dress and black boots. The clip was set to the song Two of a Kind, Workin’ on a Full House by Garth Brooks.

In a note written over the clip, Bunnie reflected about their journey together, specifically their brief split in 2018.

“Who knew us breaking up in 2018, me moving back to Vegas & you coming to get me back – would have out us on this wild journey called life,” she wrote.

Looking back on their relationship, she reflected, “We finally committed to each other & did everything we promised each other the first night in 2016.”

Born Jason Bradley DeFord, Jelly Roll tied the knot with Bunnie (real name Alisa) in 2016. Bunnie became stepmother to Jelly Roll’s 15-year-old daughter Bailee Ann and 7-year-old son Noah Buddy.

They broke up in 2018 due to mutual personal struggles, including substance abuse.

Nevertheless, the couple reconciled, and in 2023, they renewed their vows at the same Las Vegas chapel where they first got hitched.

“Our castle in the sand had to crumble so we could rebuild on solid ground. I yuh you so muchhh,” Bunnie concluded the heartfelt note.