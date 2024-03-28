Tearful Queen Camilla receives heartfelt messages for King Charles, Kate Middleton

Queen Camilla could not control her emotions as she received goodwill messages for cancer-stricken King Charles III and Kate Middleton during her historic appearance at Royal Maundy Service on Thursday.

The Queen, 76, was inundated best-wishes messages for the monarch and the Princess of Wales after Maundy service at Worcester Cathedral, where she presented Maundy money to community stalwarts in recognition of their service.

She was presented with cards and flowers for her daughter-in-law while others told the royal they were thinking of her as she she went on a brief walkabout to meet well-wishers.

Bishop of Worcester Dr John Inge, who as Lord High Almoner led the service, remembered the King during the "Blessing” and told the Queen “we hope you will convey to him our love and respect".



King Charles III and Kate Middleton, who missed the service following their cancer diagnosis and treatment, received heartwarming messages from the royal fans

The 75-year-old monarch had recorded an audio message for the service, in which he reaffirmed his coronation pledge "not to be served, but to serve" with "my whole heart".