Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater ‘getting more serious’ about each other: Report

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater met on the set of the 2024 musical, 'Wicked'



Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are becoming more and more serious about each other.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the couple is excited about what the future holds for them.

“Ariana is feeling great in general and super proud of her new album,” a source told the outlet, referring to her new album, Eternal Sunshine, adding that “Ethan has been by her side, supporting her both personally and professionally.”

They continued, “They’re looking towards the future and everything that’s in store for them as a couple and as individuals.”

The source concluded by emphasising that “things have been getting more serious” between the couple.

Slater and Grande are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming two-part musical, Wicked, which is how they met.

They sparked their romance in 2023 after splitting up with their respective spouses.

However, speculation of infidelity has plagued their relationship since the start, with Grande being hit with “homewrecker” allegations.

Though sources close to the pair have adamantly denied the rumours, others told the Daily Mail that Grande’s new song The Boy is Mine was a “slap in the face” to Slater’s ex-wife and mother of his child, Lilly Jay.

“As Lily said from the get-go, Ariana is not a girl’s girl and Ethan’s family is collateral damage. Ariana basically rubbed it in Lilly’s face that she stole Ethan from Lilly then asked her fans to not interpret her song the wrong way. This is not an interpretation. It is her literal words,” a source told the outlet.