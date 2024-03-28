King Charles has 'other worries' alongside cancer

A royal expert has revealed shocking details about King Charles tensions amid his battle with cancer.

Former BBC royal correspondent Michael Cole has noted that the 75-yeay old monarch has "other worries" during this time, alongside his cancer treatment, including Princess Kate and Prince Harry.



"It's an important time, and of course he has other worries, not least Prince Harry out in California and what he's doing. And other members of the Royal Family in trouble," said Michael Cole while speaking to GB News.

Cole added: "Real trouble at the moment is notably Kate, his beloved daughter-in-law, as he always refers to her."

On the other hand, some royal experts and insiders have claimed that King Charles is said to be very much worried about his eldest son Prince William's future royal role as he thinks the heir to the throne still needs to learn how to react in crisis.

Prince William has also come under the media and public spotlight like never before as both his father King Charles and his wife Kate are absent from public duties following their cancer diagnosis and cancer treatment.

Royal family has also shared new message of the King with his latest health update, stating: "Though The King was unable to attend today, a recorded message from His Majesty was played at the service, describing this year’s recipients as, "wonderful examples of such kindness; of going way beyond the call of duty and of giving so much of their lives to the service of others in their communities."

The King, who's is set to attend Sunday's Easter service while continuing his cancer treatment in private, stressed the importance of "care and friendship", especially "in a time of need".

