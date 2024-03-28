King Charles cancer treatment: Royal family announces 'major change' in Easter Sunday celebrations

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will also be missing from the major event

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that King Charles will be in attendance at this Sunday's religious service.



Following his cancer diagnosis last month, the King had withdrawn from public-facing duties.

his Sunday's service at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle will mark King Charles's return to the public eye after nearly two months. However, reports earlier indicated that Kate Middleton, who is also battling cancer, along with her immediate family including Prince William, won’t be able to attend the event.

In light of this recent update, it has now been confirmed that Zara Tindall, Princess Anne's daughter, will also miss the event. It is to be noted that Princess Anne's daughter is not a working member of the Royal Family.

The 42-year-old will instead travel to Thoresby Hall in Nottinghamshire on Good Friday to compete in a three-day equestrian event.



The former world and European champion will compete with two horses in the Advanced competition at the Eventing Spring Carnival at Thoresby Park, near Ollerton.

This event will take place from Friday, March 29, until Sunday, March 31.

This means Zara is set to miss the royal Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel, which both King Charles and Queen Camilla will attend.

In recent years, Zara has been a firm attendee at the Easter Sunday service, alongside her husband Mike, 45, and three children, Mia, 10, Lena, five, and Lucas, three.

Princess Anne's daughter will instead attend the Eventing Spring Carnival, the first international event of the British season.

Since the King and the Princess of Wales announced their cancer diagnoses, many royal commentators have stressed the need for more working royals, such as Zara Tindall.



Royal commentator Angela Levin told GB News: "My own view is that [King Charles] could have Zara, who is the daughter of Princess Anne, because she and her husband Mike, who comes also from an ordinary background, but fits in beautifully with the Royal Family. He could do it very well.

"They're very popular, they're very nice, they're jolly, they're honourable, they're loyal to all the Royal Family. So he could do that."

However, the commentator is not as keen for Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie to step up as working royals.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will also be missing from the major event as the couple have stepped back from royal duties since 2020.

