Prince Harry, Meghan Markle risk losing relationship with Kate Middleton 'forever'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could risk permanently losing their relationship with Kate Middleton.



Writing for the Daily Mail, royal author Richard Eden suggested now is the high time that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex seek forgiveness from cancer-stricken Princess of Wales.

Kate revealed her diagnosis with an undisclosed form of cancer to public last week; a source told the New York Post that the Montecito couple weren’t informed prior to the official announcement.

According to Eden, the senior royal’s decision against informing Harry and Meghan beforehand highlights the intensity of the rift between the two parties.

The royal expert compared the parents of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet about one hour and 30 minutes earlier than the TV broadcast, noting, “they were trusted, evidently.”

The Spare author used to share a close bond with Kate, which was often on display during their joint outings and public engagements.

However, the dynamics drastically shifted when Harry’s wife Meghan came into picture and resentments shortly ensued among the two couples.

The Sussexes eventually went on to step down from their positions as working royals in 2020, and the decision was followed by a series of interviews, a docu-series, and a tell-all memoir, in which they explicitly called out the royals for their alleged unfair treatment.

Princess Kate was also accused of raising concerns over Archie’s skin colour before his birth by Meghan and Harry’s favoured biographer Omid Scobie in November.

The Suits alum also claimed to have been emotionally abused by the future Queen of England only days shy of her royal wedding in an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

“As always, Kate remained silent in public, however much anguish she was suffering privately after the slurs across the Atlantic,” Eden wrote.

However, he noted, “Since Kate disclosed her cancer diagnosis, there have been numerous suggestions that she and William should end their rift with Harry and Meghan.”

“Yet, before that can happen, the Sussexes must acknowledge the hurt they have caused and the damage done.”

“They should then apologise and beg forgiveness from Catherine and her husband, who deserve nothing less,” the royal expert added.