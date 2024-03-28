Tom Cruise did not initiate breakup with Elsina Khayrova: Report

Tom Cruise and Elsina Khayrova broke up in mid-March, 2024

Tom Cruise and Elsina Khayrova recently broke up, and new reports suggest that it wasn’t the Hollywood star who had initiated the breakup.

Per US Weekly, Khayrova was the one who finally decided to call it quits after the pair mutually realised they wanted different things out of their lives.

A source close to the pair told the outlet in their newest issue, “They weren’t gelling and realised they weren’t romantically compatible.”

The tipster clarified that “there’s no bad blood between them.” The reason their relationship ultimately ended was that “They just had different ideas of what their relationship was going to be.”

Cruise, 61, was first romantically linked with Khayrova, 36, in December 2023. The latter was previously married to Russian oligarch Dmitry Tsvetkov.

Over the next few months, the couple seemed to be moving forward with their relationship, with reports that the Mission: Impossible star even met Khayrova’s two children.

But by mid-March, the pair had seemingly parted ways.

Per Page Six, “Tom felt things were moving too fast, especially in the media.” Hence, he “cooled things down” with Khayrova.

However, some sources noted that things aren’t really over, as “with Tom, you never really know how that will happen.”