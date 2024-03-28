Harry Styles picks up boxing at ‘tough’ gym with Tyson Fury-inspired training

Harry Styles is reportedly focusing on his personal life and physical fitness as he enters his 30s



Harry Styles has joined a hardcore boxing gym to stay on top of his health, fitness, and physique.

Per a report by The US Sun, the 30-year-old singer-songwriter is working for his summer body by sweating it out daily at a London gym, alongside seasoned trainers.

A source told the outlet, “Harry’s really got into boxing recently and become a regular at a tough boxing gym in central London,” adding that ‘the gym is focused on helping people be the best boxers they can be.”

Apparently, the former One Direction member isn’t messing around, as the source noted, “He has one-to-one sessions with trainers there and has been really pushing himself on the bags.”

Moreover, the three-time Grammy winner wants to hone his boxing skills in addition to improving his overall fitness.

“The training he does has all been inspired by athletes you’ve seen in the ring, like Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua,” the insider revealed, noting that for Styles, “there’s no messing around.”

Styles has not only been working on his physical fitness but also on a secret album, per the Daily Mail.

The outlet reported that the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker was spotted going to Rak music studios in St John’s Wood near Regent Park.

On the personal front, he has been dating Taylor Russell, with the publication reporting that he is “ready to start a family” with her despite dating for less than a year.

According to a source, “Harry feels as if he has lived ten lifetimes already, but one thing is certain – his 30s will be nothing like his 20s. He has experienced all the fame anyone could ever want. He is now ready for the next chapter.”