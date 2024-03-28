Prince Harry receives new 'title' ahead of meeting with King Charles

Prince Harry, who's said to be feeling lost without his family and planning to return to the UK amid royal health woes, has been given a new 'title' for his recent activities.

The Duke of Sussex was flayed by a royal expert after it was revealed that his lost court battle against the government over his police protection in the UK cost taxpayer over £500,000.



Harry has received a new big 'title' from a royal commentator for his failed attempt to get his security back.

Michael Cole has branded Harry the "prince of litigation" and said the British people are "the mugs in all this".

"He's the prince of litigation these days [...] We are the mugs in all this. But what is the outcome? The prince says that he's not going to appeal to this case[...] Is it abuse of the system? I think that's something for his conscience and for somebody else to decide but I hope that common sense with dawn but of course, we haven't seen evidence of this so far," claimed Cole in talks with GB News.

Harry's legal fight, according to a Freedom of Information request by The Telegraph, included some dizzying figures including more than £180,000 for counsel, £230,000 for the Government Legal Department, £2,300 in court fees and nearly £10,000 in e-disclosure.



On the other hand, royal author Tom Quinn has claimed that Harry was “under pressure” from his wife Meghan Markle to keep his relationship with the family for “commercial reasons”.



Speaking to the Mirror, Quinn said Harry was still hoping for a minor working role within the royal family.

The expert also claimed that King Charles would allowed his younger son to have a "short and formal" meeting with him when he visits the UK later this spring. Quinn said the Duke will most likely have a meeting with his father, who is "more forgiving" with him than his older brother, Prince William.



Prince Harry is expected to deliver a crucial speech at the Invictus Games 10th Anniversary Service which is to be held at St. Paul’s Cathedral on May 8.

