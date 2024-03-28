Zayn Malik raves about 3-year-old daughter Khai’s musical talents

Zayn Malik’s upcoming album, ‘Room Under the Stairs,’ is set for release on May 17, 2024.

Zayn Malik is excited for his 3-year-old daughter, Khai, to follow in his musical footsteps.

In a recent interview with L’Officiel, the 31-year-old musician raved about Khai – whom he welcomed with ex Gigi Hadid, 28, in 2020 – and her burgeoning talents.

“Khai has a lot of natural ability herself already,” he proudly stated.

The former One Direction member further mused, “I know, it sounds ridiculous because she’s three, but her retention for language, especially when it’s formatted in a music sense to her, has been amazing. She’ll remember every song that she likes.”

Malik further expressed his anticipation for Khai’s bright future, noting her early grasp of chord progressions and intricate musical runs.

“I look forward to seeing what she’s going to be capable of doing as he gets older,” he exclaimed.

The doting father reflected that Khai is only just starting to realise what he does for a living, and is very curious about it.

“She asks everybody, whenever there’s a song on the radio, ‘Is my Baba singing?’ But in front of me, she gets shy about it,” he fondly recalled.

However, he admitted that Khai doesn’t join him in the studio for his upcoming album, Room Under The Stairs, as it’s well “past her bedtime” by the time he goes.

Room Under the Stairs is set for release on May 17, 2024.