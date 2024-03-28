Prince William foils Prince Harry's reunion plans ahead of UK return

Prince William is certainly not willing to mend fences with brother Prince Harry in the face of current calamity.



The Duke of Sussex is said to be looking forward to healing rift with his estranged brother and sister-in-law Kate Middleton during his anticipated return to the UK.

He will visit his home country to commemorate a decade of his Invictus Games in May, only two months after the Princess of Wales came forward with her diagnosis with cancer.

Hence, it is expected that the Spare author will reach out to the Waleses in an attempt to thaw his relations with them, offering support in time of need.

However, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams quashed any hopes of rapprochement between the brothers, ascribing it to William’s ‘stubborness.’

He told The Sun: “We know the brothers have no contact reportedly at the moment, and haven't for some time now.

“For William the pressures are enormous, and I mean for Catherine the pressure is just a given.

“There's no doubt that it's going to be an immensely sensitive period. In Williams case he doesn't want the pressure and the publicity that all this would give. Also he's he is obviously stubborn,” the royal expert continued.

“He knows that for years the Sussexes have rubbished the royal family, and monetised their links with it.

“William has indeed gone more than most humans could cope with, and from that point of view, nothing may happen,” added Fitzwilliams.