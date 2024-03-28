King Charles sends 'clear' message to Prince William with Easter speech

King Charles sends 'clear' message to Prince William in latest speech

King Charles delivered a “clear statement” in part of his pre-recorded address to the nation at this year’s Maundy Thursday service.



The 75-year-old monarch is set to give a speech ahead of the Sunday’s Easter service at George’s Chapel later this week.

The audio message was accompanied by a new photo of the King, posted on the official royal family’s social media account.

The King is also set to attend the Easter service with his Queen Consort Camilla albeit with special SOPs to cater to his health condition.

Speaking to the Daily Beast, a source revealed: “Charles is making a clear statement that he is still in charge by recording a message for Maundy Thursday and appearing on Easter Sunday.

“He has been very clear that he is still active behind the scenes. His office is a hive of activity, as usual,” they explained.

It comes after royal expert Clive Irving suggested that the King abdicate the throne to Prince William “when he’s 80,” in the wake of the monarch’s current cancer battle.

The Last Queen author added: “And then Camilla can retire to Balmoral and leave the show to William and Princess Kate. I suspect that's what's going to happen."