Prince Harry ‘gives up’ as Meghan Markle steers ship in major move

Prince Harry is seemingly in the midst of making a big decision as Meghan Markle embarks on a different journey of her own.

The Duke of Sussex does not have the drive to continue with another commercial project after he released his memoir Spare, per royal author Tom Quinn.

Harry released his bomshell memoir, Spare, last year which became the fastest selling non-fiction book in the UK. While Harry and Meghan have had a joint deal with Netflix, it seems that the Prince has some different plans.

“Beyond writing another book, Harry is very unlikely to come up with his own commercial project,” Quinn told The Mirror.

“You only have to look at him in his various interviews to see that he probably just doesn’t have the drive or the ability – it’s the result of growing up in a world where other people do everything for you.”

The author also shared that Harry and Meghan may be releasing a second book, but this time they intend to keep a friendly tone as to not deepen the royal rift especially after Kate Middleton shared her cancer news.

While Harry may be stepping back from commercial things, Meghan recently launched her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard, which will tie in with her new cooking show on Netflix.

The brand will stock home decor items such as marmalades, jams and other lifestyle products.