Buckingham Palace shares delightful video about King Charles surprise to Queen Camilla

King Charles decides to make Queen Camilla's event very special

King Charles, who's receiving his treatment following cancer diagnosis, has proved to be a loving guy to his sweet wife Queen Camilla as he has tasked a team to make her Royal Maundy Service event very very special.

Queen Camilla is set to create history by representing her husband at the ancient Maundy Thursday ceremony on march 28 (today) as the King's cancer does not allow him to take part at Worcester Cathedral.

The royal family's social media accounts shared a very mesmerising video about the 75-year-old's sweet decision for his steadfast wife Camilla.

The video, which shows the royal floristry team executing the task given by the monarch, is captioned: "For the first time, The King has tasked the Worcester Cathedral Flower Guild with crafting Maundy Service nosegays."

"Working with the royal floristry team, they made sustainable, locally sourced arrangements. Local children will present these to The Queen at the Royal Maundy Service today."

Queen Camilla, 76, will be visiting Worcestershire tonight for the annual Royal Maundy Service, where she will distribute gifts on behalf of the King at Worcester Cathedral.



Camilla, who shouldered extra burden in absence of King Charles, Kate Middleton, and Prince William, will present ceremonial coins to 75 men and 75 women from around the country, including 39 people from Worcestershire and Dudley. The gift is presented in recognition of their exemplary Christian service to church and community over many years.